CHICAGO (CBS) — Polls are now open for early voting, a full two weeks ahead of the Illinois primary.
There are 50 voting sites in Chicago and the suburbs of Cook County where you can cast a ballot right now. That includes the new Loop super site, on Clark and Lake, where you can also register if you haven’t already.
The Chicago Election Board said more people are opting to vote by mail. That deadline is March 12th. The Illinois primary is March 17.
Click here for more on early voting sites and more information on voting in Cook County.