CHICAGO (CBS) — The International Housewares Association’s trade show, which was scheduled to be held at McCormick Place later this month, has been canceled out of concerns about the novel coronavirus.

The Inspired Home Show 2020 had been scheduled for March 14-17.

“For the last several weeks, we have been watching this situation very carefully, with our primary concern being the safety and well-being of the home + housewares industry,” International Housewares Association President Derek Miller said in a news release. “The IHA Board of Directors made this decision after consulting with industry constituents including exhibitors and retailers. In the end, the global nature of our event, combined with the worldwide concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak and ongoing travel restrictions make it impossible for us to hold The Inspired Home Show next week.”

The trade group will determine the financial impact of not holding the convention, will figure out after that whether it will give refunds to exhibitors.

The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority said this the housewares show has been the only convention at McCormick Place so far that was canceled due to fears about the coronavirus.

McCormick Place has already held other events during the outbreak, including events connected with the NBA All-Star Game earlier in February, and the C2E2 comics and entertainment exposition, which drew an estimated 90,000 people this past weekend.

Meetings and conventions have been canceled or postponed in other cities – including Orlando, Houston, San Francisco, Denver, and Salt Lake City – in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the MPEA said.

The American College of Cardiology is planning its annual scientific session and exposition at McCormick Place from March 28 to March 30. Given the daily change in the situation with coronavirus, the MPEA said it is too soon to determine what will happen with that event.

The housewares exposition had been expected to draw 56,000, the MPEA said. Housewares Association spokeswoman Debbie Teschke said the event has had a $77 million impact on the City of Chicago over the years, and attendees come from 130 countries.

The Inspired Home Show 2021 will be held at McCormick Place next year.