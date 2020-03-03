CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old shot to death while playing basketball in West Roseland.
Authorities said a group was playing outside just after 11:30 Tuesday morning in the 200 block of East 111th Street when an argument took place and the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.
The victim was hit in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.
The suspect is six feet to six feet-three-inches tall, wearing maroon shorts.
No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.