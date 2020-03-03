NILES, Ill. (CBS) — A man stood charged with driving under the influence Tuesday in connection with a crash in Niles last week.
Around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, Nelson Lovera of Niles was driving a 2004 Lexus RS330 west on Dempster Street, when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic as he turned left onto southbound Oketo Avenue, Niles police said.
While turning, Lovera hit a 2010 Dodge Charger being driven by a teenage boy from Chicago, police said.
Witnesses said afterward, Lovera bailed from his car on foot and went into a neighboring backyard, police said.
Officers found him, and he was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for injuries he suffered in the crash, police said.
The teenage boy was taken to the same hospital.
Lovera was later charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, and failing to yield turning left. He is due at the Skokie Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. March 23.
