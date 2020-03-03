CHICAGO (CBS)– Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday in the murder trial of a man charged with killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.
Bauer was killed two years ago in February of 2018.
Shomari Legghette ran away from Chicago Police after they had stopped him for questioning in the Loop. Commander Bauer heard about the pursuit on his police radio and confronted Legghette at the Thompson Center after chasing him down Clark Street.
Prosecutors say Legghette was carrying a semi-automatic handgun and was wearing body armor. They say he he shot Bauer at least four times in the head.
Sources told CBS 2, Legghette was carrying multiple bags of heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana at the time he was arrested.
Opening statements in the case will begin at 10:30 a.m.