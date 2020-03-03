CHICAGO (CBS)– The University of Chicago Medicine announced the medical center is in the process of admitting a patient suspected of having coronavirus.
The medical center said that they will provide an update once lab results are received.
“We’re following rigorous isolation and infection control protocols to ensure the safety of our staff, patients and our neighbors,” the University of Chicago Medicine said in a written statement.
If tests come back positive, this patient could be the fifth coronavirus case in Cook County.
A fourth person was diagnosed with the virus in the Chicago area on Monday. Illinois’ patient number four is a woman in her 70s who tested positive for COVID-19. She is now under at-home isolation and in good condition according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
She is married to patient number three. He is a man, also in his 70s, who tested positive over the weekend and is now in isolation at Northwest Community Hospital.
