CHICAGO (CBS)– High winds and waves are causing flooding concerns on Friday.
A Wind Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. for Illinois and until noon for northwest Indiana. Lakeshore flood warnings are set to continue throughout the day with 8 to 10 foot waves.
Windy conditions lead to huge waves in NWI today pic.twitter.com/CkFpq50qls
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 6, 2020
Temperatures are dropping to the low 40s on Friday with a chance for morning snow showers, but a warmup is on the way.
Weekend weather is warm and sunny! pic.twitter.com/2Q8XtCgUO2
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 6, 2020
By Saturday, temperatures will climb to the 50s with sunny skies. By Sunday, temperatures will be in the 60s.