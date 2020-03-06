  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– High winds and waves are causing flooding concerns on Friday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. for Illinois and until noon for northwest Indiana. Lakeshore flood warnings are set to continue throughout the day with 8 to 10 foot waves.

Temperatures are dropping to the low 40s on Friday with a chance for morning snow showers, but a warmup is on the way.

By Saturday, temperatures will climb to the 50s with sunny skies. By Sunday, temperatures will be in the 60s.