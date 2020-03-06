CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty police officer was caught in a drive-by shooting on the South Side overnight.
The officer was sitting in a car with another man in the 5100 block of South Washtenaw when another car drove up and someone inside fired shots. The man in the car with the officer suffered a graze wound. The off-duty officer returned fire, but the car drove off.
It is not known if anybody in the offending car was injured. No suspects are in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.