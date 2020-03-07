CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead at a house in Barrington Hills after police responded to a call for shots fired.
The house in the 300 block of Old Sutton Road was the location of a large party being held by people from outside Barrington Hills who had rented it on a short term basis, police said. They responded to the call and found the man dead around 3:20 a.m.
Police are not yet identifying the man who died.
Police say it was an isolated incident with no threat to the general public.
An Airbnb representative said, “The safety of our community is our priority. We are outraged by the reported criminal violence and are in touch with local law enforcement to support their investigation.”
Party houses and open invite parties are also banned by the company.
The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team is assisting in the investigation.