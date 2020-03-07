CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police say six people were shot on the 900 block of East 79th Street shortly after 4:30 Saturday morning. They say the people had left a party and were standing outside when a gray Dodge Charger pulled up and someone fired shots.
Five men and one woman were shot. They were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in either fair or good condition. The Chicago Fire Department says another person was hurt when she was hit by a car while running from the gunfire. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.
The two people believed to be involved in the incident took off and were involved in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 42nd Street. They, along with an occupant of another vehicle, were taken to local hospitals in serious condition.
Police say the two people in the car, believed to be involved in the shooting, are in police custody.