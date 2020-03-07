CHICAGO (CBS) — Vaughn Occupational High School will remain closed through March 18 after a special education classroom assistant tested positive for the coronavirus Friday.
That woman remains hospitalized but is stable, according to a video release from Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, and Dr. Janice Jackson, CEO of Chicago Public Schools.
#NEW: Vaughn Occupational High School will stay closed til March 18, 5 days later than planned last night
School aide who tested positive for #COVID19 after #GrandPrincess cruise remains stable
Home quarantine advised for anyone at Vaughn from Feb 25 – March 6th@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/oStF1Hqx8S
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) March 7, 2020
The woman was last at Vaughn on March 4, which means the school must stay closed through March 18 in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is five days later than originally announced.
CDPH and CPS advise that all students, faculty and staff who were at the school between February 25 and March 6 remain quarantined at home and only leave to seek medical care. People who were not at the school on those dates are not restricted at this time.
CDPH and CPS are working to establish who had “close contact” with the patient and test for symptoms. Arwady said close contact means spending 10 minutes or more in a face-to-face interaction within six feet of the patient.