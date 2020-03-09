



Students at Loyola Academy in Wilmette will be out of school again Tuesday.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports a student came in contact with someone who was exposed to the coronavirus.

“All of a sudden we get an email notification saying school cancellation.”

Loyola Academy Senior Christo Kelly said he’s used to getting school emails about school closures, related to snow. But not the coronavirus.

“And we’re all like, Oh my God! Oh my God,” Kelly said.

He said the email said a fellow student and the student’s family “had contact with an individual that public health officials report has tested positive for COVID-19.” Kelly spoke to CBS 2 via FaceTime.

“This is like a precautionary measure. They’re like cleaning everything at the school.”

The Wilmette-based school will also be closed Tuesday, as it actively seeks out additional information from the CCDH and IDPH regarding the secondary contact of a Loyola student with an individual that has the coronavirus.

“Hopefully that person who was with someone that had coronavirus doesn’t get it,” Kelly said.

Loyola Academy is the second Chicago-area school to close because of the corornavirus outbreak. Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park will be closed until March 18.

A teacher’s aide there was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The aide has infected two family members.

So far no other students or staff have tested positive. More than 200 students and staff from Vaughn must remain under home quarantine until the 18th.

Meantime, Kelly said Loyola Academy closing was the right thing.

“Having our safety in mind, in terms of canceling school today, is, you know, reassuring.”

Loyola Academy said no staff member or student has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The school said its sectional semi-final basketball game against Niles North has been cancelled. It was scheduled for Tuesday.