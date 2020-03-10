CHICAGO (CBS) — We still have waves in northwest Indiana to keep the Lakeshore Flood Advisory up until 7 p.m.
Waves of 3 to 6 feet are expected until winds relax Tuesday night.
Heading into the evening, we’re dry and quiet. Clouds increase Tuesday night.
The next system taking shape to our west will race through around sunrise Wednesday. Light rain showers will accompany it with some snowflakes mixed into the picture at times. No accumulation is expected.
Overall, precipitation amounts look light. The best chance of seeing this rain would be for areas along and north of I-88 due to the track of the low pressure center. The timeframe looks to be 2 to 7 a.m.
Once the disturbance departs, clouds linger all day.
On Thursday, our next front will target Chicago. Warm winds ahead of it will pull temps into the 60s.
The normal high is 44. Afternoon light rain showers are likely.