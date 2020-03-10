  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — We still have waves in northwest Indiana to keep the Lakeshore Flood Advisory up until 7 p.m.

LakeShore Flood: 03.10.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Waves of 3 to 6 feet are expected until winds relax Tuesday night.

Heading into the evening, we’re dry and quiet. Clouds increase Tuesday night.

Satellite And Radar: 03.10.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The next system taking shape to our west will race through around sunrise Wednesday. Light rain showers will accompany it with some snowflakes mixed into the picture at times. No accumulation is expected.

Bar Graph Next 12 Hours: 03.10.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Overall, precipitation amounts look light. The best chance of seeing this rain would be for areas along and north of I-88 due to the track of the low pressure center. The timeframe looks to be 2 to 7 a.m.

Once the disturbance departs, clouds linger all day.

7-Day Forecast: 03.10.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Thursday, our next front will target Chicago. Warm winds ahead of it will pull temps into the 60s.

The normal high is 44. Afternoon light rain showers are likely.

Mary Kay Kleist