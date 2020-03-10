University Of Chicago Suspends Larger Events, Gatherings Due To COVID-19 Concerns.The University of Chicago on Tuesday canceled all large events and curtailed campus visits due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. International and domestic travel is also restricted.

CPS: No Plans To Close Schools For Now, Despite Coronavirus ConcernsThere's a hotline setup for the Vaughn community and plans are in place to provide food boxes for Vaughn families. The boxes will have enough food for three days and will be available at the CPS warehouse beginning Wednesday, according to Jackson. She added that CPS will provide food delivery for those who are "challenged for transportation."

Vote On Civilian Police Oversight Board Delayed In Dispute Over Who Gets Final Say On CPD PolicyThe mayor's office and a group of activists are at odds whether a new civilian oversight commission or the mayor should have ultimate authority for setting CPD policy.

Parents Of Student Home From Italy Set Up 'Bed And Breakfast' While She Self-QuarantinesThe Indiana University junior, was studying abroad in Milan when the coronavirus broke out.