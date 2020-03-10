CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago on Tuesday suspended all large events and curtailed campus visits due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. International and domestic travel is also restricted.
Events and gatherings of more than 100 people are suspended through April 15, Provost Ka Yee C. Lee said. The university is also asking “schools, divisions, and departments to consider postponing on-campus visits at this time.”
The university is suspending all faculty-led study abroad programs for spring 2020. All nonessential international and domestic university travel has been suspended, effective immediately through April 15.
Students who were scheduled to study abroad can remain in their current residence hall room assignments and will be supported in pre-registration for spring classes, according to the university.
“While this step and the suspension of Study Abroad is disappointing, please know that the University remains deeply committed to international and domestic education and research, and we look forward to resuming normal activities when conditions allow,” Lee said.
As for transitioning to online learning, which has been done at some other universities, U. of. C. has not made that decision
“Our current situation does not call for such measures, though we are continually monitoring developments and guidance from public health authorities,” Lee said. “Should it become necessary, the University has access to virtual platforms that can accommodate many needs, including online classes, virtual events, and telework.”
U. of C. also pulled out of providing polling places for the upcoming Illinois primary on March 17.