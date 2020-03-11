CHICAGO (CBS) — Mild weather is on the horizon and so is a sunny day towards the end of the week.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, expect clouds Wednesday night with the possibility of patchy fog. For Thursday, expect breezy and mild temps for the day.
A cold front comes in and a line of showers will line up along it and with it some unseasonably warm temperatures that will be in place for Friday when it will be sunny.
For the weekend, snow showers may roll in on Saturday. But things will brighten up by Sunday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, low 40.
THURSDAY: Afternoon rain showers. High 58.
FRIDAY: Sunny. High 4.
SATURDAY: Snow showers. High 35.
SUNDAY: Sunny again. High 42.