By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) —  Mild weather is on the horizon and so is a sunny day towards the end of the week.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, expect clouds Wednesday night with the possibility of patchy fog. For Thursday, expect breezy and mild temps for the day.

(Credit: CBS)

A cold front comes in and a line of showers will line up along it and with it some unseasonably warm temperatures that will be in place for Friday when it will be sunny.

(Credit: CBS)

For the weekend, snow showers may roll in on Saturday. But things will brighten up by Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, low 40.

THURSDAY: Afternoon rain showers. High 58.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 4.

SATURDAY: Snow showers. High 35.

SUNDAY: Sunny again. High 42.

 

(Credit: CBS)

Mary Kay Kleist