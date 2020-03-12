CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The race, which had been scheduled for Sunday, March 22, has been canceled following discussions with the City of Chicago and local health authorities.
The Shamrock Shuffle draws tens of thousands of runners to downtown streets every year. It is the first big outdoor running event of the year in Chicago.
“We came to this decision mindful of our core commitment to the health and wellness for everyone in our community,” organizers said in a news release.
Those who registered for the event will receive a refund for their entry fee.