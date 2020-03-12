CHICAGO (CBS) — The Big Ten has just canceled the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis.
The drastic move comes after Wednesday’s decision to not allow fans to attend the event, due to concerns about the coronavirus.
There were four games scheduled Thursday. Illinois was set to play Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back with CBS 2 for more updates.
"These are not easy decisions."
Kevin Warren elaborated on the decision to cancel the Big Ten Tournament: pic.twitter.com/T5gppyUBMU
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2020