NHL Will 'Pause' The Rest Of Its Season"Following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus – and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point – it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time."

Big Ten Cancels Men's Basketball Tournament Over Coronavirus Concerns.There were four games scheduled Thursday. Illinois was set to play Friday.

Coronavirus In Illinois: IHSA Limits Fan Attendance At High School Basketball Playoff Games, Other Winter Series MeetsThe IHSA said no more than 60 spectators per team will be allowed in the arena for this weekend’s Class 1A and Class 2A boys’ basketball state finals.

Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg Leaves Big Ten Game With Illness, Sent To Emergency Room In IndianapolisNebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg was transported to the emergency room after his team's loss to Indiana in the opening round of the Big Ten basketball tournament, according to published reports.

NBA Suspends Season After Rudy Gobert Of Utah Jazz Tests Positive For CoronavirusThe National Basketball Association has suspended the season until further notice after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

NCAA, Including Big Ten, To Ban Fans From Tournament Games Due To Coronavirus ConcernsThe NCAA will be playing its tournament games without fans.