CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire, as well as Major League Soccer, announced it will “suspend match play” for the next 30 days over fears of the coronavirus.
The postponement follows the NBA cancelling its season earlier this week Thursday’s announcement that the NHL putting a “pause” on the rest of the 2019-2020 season and that Major League Baseball said it will delay the start of the regular season by two weeks.
“We all share in the health and well-being of our community,” said Fire President Nelson Rodríguez. “We will continue regular dialogue with all city, state, national and league authorities on issues relating to COVID-19 and will provide fans and partners updates accordingly.”