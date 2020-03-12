CORONAVIRUS:NBA Suspends Season After Player For Utah Jazz Comes Down With COVID-19
CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are climbing Thursday, bringing a mild day before chances of rain in the evening.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, Thursday iwll be a cloudy day with possible fog in the morning that could lower visibility.

Rain showers are possible in the late afternoon and early evening. Glaros expects rain to move in after 5 p.m.

Friday will be cooler, but sunnier with temperatures in the upper 40s.

The weekend will bring a wintry mix on Saturday with no accumulation. By Sunday, conditions will be clear and temperatures will rise to the 40s.