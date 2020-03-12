CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are climbing Thursday, bringing a mild day before chances of rain in the evening.
Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, Thursday iwll be a cloudy day with possible fog in the morning that could lower visibility.
Thursday at a glance pic.twitter.com/87dFSdpzIS
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 12, 2020
Rain showers are possible in the late afternoon and early evening. Glaros expects rain to move in after 5 p.m.
Friday will be cooler, but sunnier with temperatures in the upper 40s.
Weekend weather pic.twitter.com/0clEsU06Zy
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 12, 2020
The weekend will bring a wintry mix on Saturday with no accumulation. By Sunday, conditions will be clear and temperatures will rise to the 40s.