EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Public elementary and middle schools in Evanston, and Evanston Township High School, will be closing and switching to e-learning effective Monday due to the coronavirus epidemic.
District 65 – which includes 16 schools in Evanston and one in Skokie – and District 202, which is composed of Evanston Township High School, made the announcement late Thursday.
Since there have been no cases of COVID-19 in Evanston so far, schools will remain open on Friday, March 13 – though they will be closed to visitors. The final remaining day will allow for time to collaborate with educators about final plans for e-learning and allow families to make child care arrangements, District 65 said.
District 65 students who do not attend school on Friday will be excused from their absence.
For District 65 schools, e-learning begins Monday, March 16. Students who are in school Friday will be given e-learning packets to support those who have limited or no access to technology. There will also be a limited number of Chromebooks available for student checkout on Friday.
At Evanston Township High School, Friday is a regular school day – but beginning at 4 p.m., all practices, events, and activities for students will be canceled except post-event season contests.
At ETHS, Monday, March 16 is a staff institute day for school staff, and e-learning begins on Tuesday, March 17. Students and teacher should check their email for instruction.
Spring break will go ahead as planned at Evanston Township from April 6 to April 10.
The closures will remain in effect through the end of spring break on April 12.