CHICAGO (CBS) — All public schools in north suburban Winnetka have cancelled all classes on Friday, and will switch to remote learning starting next week, as a precaution amid the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus.
New Trier Township High School and all five schools in Winnetka Public Schools District 36 will use remote learning practices until further notice starting Monday.
Several other schools across the area have closed temporarily due to possible coronavirus over the past several days, although Winnetka is one of the first districts to close all of its schools indefinitely.
Classes were canceled on Thursday for all three schools in Hinsdale Township High School District 86 on Thursday, after a student possibly was exposed to COVID-19. However, later Thursday, officials announced all three schools — Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South, and The Transition Center — would reopen on Friday, after tests on the student came back negative.
Meantime, Chicago’s Resurrection College Prep High School and Lombard District 44 schools went go back to class Thursday. Those schools had canceled classes on Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns
Vaughn Occupational High School, where a special education classroom assistant had tested positive for COVID-19, will remain closed until next Wednesday.
Universities area also making changes because of the coronavirus. Northwestern University, Illinois State University, Purdue University, University of Illinois, University of Chicago, and Indiana University are moving class online.
Southern Illinois University and Northern Illinois University are extending spring break until March 22. Classes will then be offered online following the break.
DePaul University will also move classes online beginning March 30.