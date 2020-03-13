CHICAGO (CBS) — As the coronavirus continues to spread, there are a lot of questions about testing: how many are available, how many people have been tested in Illinois, and who should get tested, for starters.

CBS 2 asked the Illinois Department Of Public Health for some clarity. First, patients who have a fever, cough or shortness of breath and have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case or have traveled to China, South Korea, Iran, Italy or Japan will be tested. A person who is exhibiting severe respiratory illness, but no source of exposure, will also be tested.

Some more answers from the IDPH to common questions:

1) On average, how long does it take for a person tested here to get their results back?

IDPH labs are able to test most specimens and provide results within 24 hours of receiving them.

2) On average, how many people are you testing a day this week?

To date, as of Thursday, we had tested approximately 930 specimens from an estimated 450 individuals.

3) How many test kits do you currently have in Illinois?

As of yesterday, IDPH labs had 4,050 test kits.

4) Are we getting more, and will some of the federal money IDPH chief Dr. Ngozi Ezike lobbied for go towards that?

Illinois has requested additional test kits and commercial testing has begun.

5) How many more should we expect? How many are we lacking?

We do not have an estimate on when those will be received. Illinois will need an ongoing supply throughout this outbreak.

6) Is this shortage due to a federal / Center for Disease Control issue?

IDPH has been depended on the CDC to provide those kits to the state.