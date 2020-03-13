Coronavirus Case Confirmed At Evanston's Northwestern UniversityAccording to the university, the employee is self-isolating off campus. Northwestern said the school's medical teams as well as Kellogg senior leadership are in communication with the staff member as well as reaching out to students, faculty and staff who may have been in contact with this person.

Coronavirus Closings: Gov. JB Pritzker Orders All Illinois Schools To Close Starting TuesdayThe governor is ordering all public and private schools in Illinois to close from March 17 until at least March 30.

Des Plaines Casino Closes For COVID-19 ConcernsThe casino said there are no known COVID-19 cases on the property, but it is suspending operations "out of an abundance of caution and to promote the social distancing recommended by health officials."

COVID-19 Concerns Cancel Charitable Events, Organizations Lose Much Needed FundsIt's estimated Chicagoans give as much as $6.7 billion locally to charity. But with coronavirus concerns and financial uncertainties, that number is likely to change.