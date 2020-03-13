CLOSINGSThe current listing of schools, businesses that have reported to the Emergency Closing Center
CHICAGO (CBS) — Another entertainment venue is shutting its doors over fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning Sunday March 15, Rivers Casino Des Plaines will be closed for fourteen days.
The casino said there are no known COVID-19 cases on the property, but it is suspending operations “out of an abundance of caution and to promote the social distancing recommended by health officials.”

“We will continue normal payroll for team members during the 14-day suspension. We have been and will continue to carefully follow the advice and guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), public health experts, and the State of Illinois,” the casino said in a news release.

For updates during the closure, please visit RiversCasino.com.