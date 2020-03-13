CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog of the Week is Moo.
She’s a one-year-old shepherd mix who enjoys training classes so she can learn new skills and earn some delicious treats.
Moo forms special bonds with people and enjoys getting to know her human friends.
Her perfect day would be playing with sticks in the yard. Moo’s ideal family would be without cats or children under 12 and with someone who’s looking for a smart, sensitive and loyal dog.
Moo, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, will be available for adoption on Friday at the PAWS Lincoln Park Adoption Center, located at 1997 North Clybourn Avenue in Chicago.
CANCELED: Please see below for a statement about tomorrow’s Animal Magnetism event. pic.twitter.com/HcVKF4pjht
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) March 12, 2020