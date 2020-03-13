CHICAGO (CBS) — Shomari Legghette was found guilty on Friday in the murder of Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.
Even in a city with high levels of gun violence, the shooting at the Thompson Center downtown on Feb. 13, 2018, was shocking and rare. It took the life of a high-profile police officer.
Bauer, commander of the Near North (18th) District, was killed in the stairwell of the state office building.
Police said they saw Legghette urinating on Lower Wacker Drive, and when they approached him, he took off – armed to the teeth and carrying drugs.
Bauer heard the call on his police radio and saw Legghette, and tried to stop him. During the struggle, Legghette shot Bauer.
For his defense, Legghette claimed he did not know Bauer was a police officer and feared for his life.
“We welcome today’s guilty verdict and the justice it brings to the family of Commander Paul Bauer, the Chicago Police Department, and the citizens of Chicago. This senseless murder ended the life of an honorable man and highly regarded public servant,” said state’s attorney Kim Foxx.