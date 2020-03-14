CHICAGO (CBS) — The weekend promises to be one of worrying, wondering and scrambling for parents as Gov. JB Pritzker ordered all public and private schools to close for the next two weeks in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The State Board of Education is working with schools and food banks to deliver meals to low income families.

In the city more than 350,000 students attend Chicago Public Schools. CPS leaders say free food boxes will be provided for families in need. The box will contain three days of breakfast and lunches for each student. Starting Tuesday families can pick up those boxes at their nearest CPS school between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

CPS is reminding parents to not send their children to school during the closure because no one will be allowed in the building. All school buildings will go through a deep clean and only be open to cleaning crews and staff members.

Meanwhile parents are left scrambling to find childcare for the next coming weeks.

“You’ve got to arrange daycare or someone to look after them or to be with them,” said parent Lindsay Seals. “I’m waiting to see what type of work the school is going to send home with them to keep them on task.”

The governor is trying to find ways to reduce the economic burden during this public health crisis. He’s urging utility companies to make changes to their payment and collection policies and to keep services on for their families regardless of their ability to pay during this time.