CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago will now require bars and liquor establishments to have less than half their regular maximum capacity of customers and a maximum of 100 people. According to a release from the city this is due to concerns regarding St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
“We’re giving the bar owners the opportunity to be good partners on this,” Lightfoot said Sunday.
She said if they are unable to enforce this the city might have to take “more drastic steps.”
The city is also requiring business owners to stop allowing patrons to line up outside. Any business that does not follow these guidelines can receive citations.
All day Saturday St. Patrick’s Day partygoers were out in force despite warnings not to gather in large groups.
CBS crews found one River North bar so packed people were waiting in line just to get in the front door.
That advice was clearly not being taken. The city announced new guidelines on large gatherings last week, mandating cancellation of events with more than 1,000 people and recommending community events of 250 or more be canceled or postponed.