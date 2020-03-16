CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society is seeking over 100 pet-friendly homes to foster animals as shelters prepare for pets of people impacted by the coronavirus.
The Emergency Relief Foster Program provides people entering emergency hospitalization the opportunity to provide temporary homes for their pets.
“We need caring people who are willing to open their hearts and homes to adoptable animals so together we can support the community during this challenging time,” says Clare Hamilton, Foster Coordinator for The Anti-Cruelty Society.
The Anti-Cruelty Society said the pets will likely need to be placed in foster care for 30 to 60 days.
Anyone interested in fostering and volunteering can visit the Anti-Cruelty Society’s website for more information.