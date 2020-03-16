  • CBS 2On Air

By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Drizzle and fog will hang around this evening as we wait on the passage of a cold front early Tuesday morning to draw in dry air.

We may start with an overcast cloud deck at daybreak, but fast clearing takes shape throughout the day.

Tuesday 7 a.m.: 03.16.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Tuesday Noon: 03.16.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

An active pattern sets up Wednesday through Friday morning. Rain is likely all day Wednesday sunrise to sunset.

Next 2 Days: 03.16.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Wednesday 7 a.m.: 03.16.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Wednesday Noon: 03.16.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

We do warm into the 60s Thursday, but with that comes another rainy day with showers likely and even a few late day rumbles of thunder.

7-Day: 03.16.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Friday, the main cold front sweeps through our region ushering in chilly air but at least the skies clear for the weekend.

