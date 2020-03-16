CHICAGO (CBS) — Drizzle and fog will hang around this evening as we wait on the passage of a cold front early Tuesday morning to draw in dry air.
We may start with an overcast cloud deck at daybreak, but fast clearing takes shape throughout the day.
An active pattern sets up Wednesday through Friday morning. Rain is likely all day Wednesday sunrise to sunset.
We do warm into the 60s Thursday, but with that comes another rainy day with showers likely and even a few late day rumbles of thunder.
On Friday, the main cold front sweeps through our region ushering in chilly air but at least the skies clear for the weekend.