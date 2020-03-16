INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has reported its first death from COVID 19, a man from the Indianapolis area.
The adult from Marion County died at a Community Health Network hospital on Monday morning. The unidentified man, who was over age 60, had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient and also suffered from underlying medical conditions. No further information was made available.
“A family today is suffering the ultimate loss due to COVID-19, and this sadly underscores how severe the virus can be – especially for some high-risk Hoosiers,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said. “The state is taking unprecedented actions to slow the spread of COVID-19, and every Hoosier should follow the precautionary measures.”
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold. To date, 24 Hoosiers across 13 counties have received presumptive positive tests for COVID-19. All but one are adults.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
- Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands; and
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.