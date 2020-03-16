CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois primary is set for Tuesday – and while the federal government is advising that people avoid groups of 10 or more, some precincts will see hundreds of voters.
Election judge Doug Brooks is calling on Gov. JB Pritzker to delay primary day. He has already set up his polling place at Colletti’s in Jefferson Park – and his setup package included one small bottle of Purell for hundreds of voters for the entire day.
“I’m so torn over this. I said I’d be there and I really am strong about fulfilling commitments. I also feel really strong about the position of election judge and the privilege we have in this country to be able to vote,” Brooks said. “Why can’t we what apparently smarter states have done and postpone our election for two months? It just doesn’t make any sense. My family is really upset with me.”
Brooks is fulfilling his obligation short-handed too. He was supposed to be one of five election judges.
But he said only two – himself included – plan to show up.