CHICAGO (CBS) — Days after ordering all 10 of the state’s casinos to shut down for at least two weeks, beginning Monday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Gaming Board has ordered the suspension of all video gaming for two weeks, beginning Monday night.
The Illinois Gaming Board ordered all licensed video gambling establishments in the state to halt gaming operations from 9 p.m. Monday through March 30.
“The public health of patrons, video gaming industry employees, Gaming Board staff, and all others is of paramount importance,” the gaming board said in a statement Monday morning.
On Friday, the board also ordered all 10 of the state’s casinos to suspend operations for two weeks, from Monday through March 30.
The board said it will continue monitoring the novel coronavirus crisis, and update licensed video gaming operations as needed.
As of Sunday, Illinois has 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide.