URBANA, Ill. (CBS) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Monday the latest institution of higher learning to halt face-to-face learning for the rest of the spring semester amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Instruction using alternative means will begin Monday, March 23. Faculty and students will receive emails from Provost Andreas Cangellaris with more details.
Students who can safely do so are also being asked to return to their family’s homes. Those who live in residence halls, private certified housing, and fraternity houses are being asked to plan on moving out.
However, residence halls will remain open to those who do not have elsewhere to go. Also, the university emphasizes that it is not closing or ceasing operations.
Information regarding commencement and other year-end events will be shared later.