(CBS Chicago)- The Chicago Bears were largely quiet on the first day of the league’s legal tampering window Monday, but they made a big splash on Tuesday. According to reports, the team has agreed to a five-year $70 million deal with former Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams defensive end Robert Quinn.
The #Bears are signing pass-rusher Robert Quinn to a 5-year, $70 million contract with $30 million fully guaranteed, agent Sean Kiernan from @SelectSports tells me and @TomPelissero. A new home for the former #Cowboys star after a huge year.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020
The 29-year-old Quinn started 14 games in Dallas last season, leading the team with 11.5 sacks. Over the course of his nine-year career, Quinn has piled up 80.5 sacks including four seasons of 10-plus. He is expected to bring some extra pressure to a Bears defense that dropped to 24th in the league in sacks last year (32) after ranking third in the league in that category in 2018.
The move to sign Quinn coincided with the organization’s decision to release former first round pick Leonard Floyd. The 27-year-old Floyd started all 16 games for the team last season, but contributed just three sacks.
The addition of Quinn is the third free agent move the Bears have made, but the first on the offensive side of the ball. On Monday, the team agreed to terms on deals with Packers tight end Jimmy Graham and Browns tight end Demetrius Harris.