CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain showers may start the day, but a clear day is ahead.
Wednesday will bring rain showers throughout the day. CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said to save outdoor activities for Tuesday. The is expected to begin after 7 a.m.
Rain on our Wednesday pic.twitter.com/v2jHhGQFfB
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 17, 2020
Rain is possible for the rest of the day Wednesday, Thursday and into Friday.
7 day forecast for Chicago pic.twitter.com/3KVvT1QAjK
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 17, 2020
By Thursday, temperatures will reach the 60s, but high winds are expected. On Friday, the high temperature will only be in the 40s with cold winds moving into the Chicago area.