CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with some social distancing, it’s a nice day to talk a walk or do just about anything outside.
But CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran says the sunshine won’t last for long as rain showers make their way on Wednesday and hang around until Saturday.
On Wednesday, rain is expected to last throughout day with a high of 47. For Thursday, rain showers continue but it’ll be warmer with a high of 61.
Then for Friday, temps drop again but the rain lingers for a high of 41. The sun will return on Saturday, but it will be cooler with a high of 37. Sunday it’ll be warmer by a few degrees with a high of 41.
That leads to sunshine for the rest of next week.