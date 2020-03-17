



Doing more with less.

It‘s a new reality for most of us during these precautions around the coronavirus. But as CBS 2’s Steven Graves found, there’s no shortage of selflessness.

The future of business at Enzo’s Beef and Sausage in Chicago Heights is unclear right now. New widespread restaurant rules around coronavirus concerns means most shops are closed. Take-out is only allowed here.

No big crowds inside either, which means less money. But as owner Kyle Hallberg sees it, it’s still money to give.

“We’re anticipating a bit of a slow down,” Hallberg said. “(But) I know what that it feels like to be down and out and sometimes you need someone to give you a helping hand.”

Tony Estock is one of those who’s out of his regular waiter job.

“I’d be sitting at home doing nothing,” Estock said.

But now, he’s a painter.

“Gotta do what you gotta do,” Estock said.

Hallberg put out a request on social media to Estock and others who now have no income.

“Servers, we only make way under minimum wage. It’s scary because my bills don’t stop coming, but I’m not making any money,” Estock said.

“People are out there in a real crisis right now and we need to help,” Hallberg said.

So Halberg has even more job openings like cleaning, delivery drivers, even waving an American flag outside. It’s one of many ways people in the area have stepped up. From online buddy systems to help others get groceries in Lincoln Park to a law student offering her time to the elderly who are at high-risk if they leave their homes.

Selfless acts popping up among neighbors, for reasons Hallberg said aren’t hard to explain.

“Why not? It’s my countrymen, you know,” Hallberg noted.

And most restaurants around the state, like Enzo’s, are closed for a least two weeks. The owner said he will keep offering jobs until business and GoFundMe money dries up.