CHICAGO (CBS)– Grocery stores are looking for workers.
Costco is searching for temporary workers to help keep wareshouses stocked and Jewel says they’re hiring at all locations immediately.
Cashiers, stockers and deli associates are needed for all shifts.
Work for us as long as you need. We are looking for cashiers, stockers and deli associates for all shifts! We WILL be flexible with any needs you have at home. Apply online here https://t.co/3JxEOPdsDN or stop by your nearest Jewel-Osco location today! pic.twitter.com/fydnc6thga
— Jewel-Osco (@jewelosco) March 16, 2020