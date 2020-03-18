CHICAGO (CBS)– An entire West Suburban nursing home is under quarantine after health officials confirmed close to two dozen cases of coronavirus in that one facility alone.
Health officials said 18 residents and four staff members at the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook all tested positive for the coronavirus.
With more test results still on the way, the number of infected is expected to increase despite the health department’s best efforts.
“All residents identify as cases are currently isolated at facility and being monitored closely,” a DuPage County health official said.
With the entire nursing center on lockdown as workers fight to contain the spread and separate the infected from other residents, visitors are banned from entering the facility.
Family members peered through the windows looking for their loved ones.
The Centers for Disease Control is investigating what went wrong inside this facility, their probe will include talking to nearly 2,000 people tied to the nursing home.
As they await more test results from residents at the facility, health workers are also trying to contact anyone who may have been exposed to the infected.