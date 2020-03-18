PRIMARY 2020Track The Key Races In The Illinois Primary Election
CHICAGO (CBS)– The next few days will be rainy.

With high temperatures in the mid 40s, rain is expected on and off throughout the day Wednesday. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, rain will most likely move in after noon.

Thursday’s temperatures climb to the 60s with rain and thunderstorm chances throughout the day as well. There is a marginal risk for severe storms mostly in the evening.

Cooler temps leading into the weekend with more chances for rain. By the weekend, conditions will clear bringing sunny skies.