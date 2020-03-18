CHICAGO (CBS)– The next few days will be rainy.
With high temperatures in the mid 40s, rain is expected on and off throughout the day Wednesday. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, rain will most likely move in after noon.
Showers likely on this Wednesday pic.twitter.com/k9LSe76TmG
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 18, 2020
Thursday’s temperatures climb to the 60s with rain and thunderstorm chances throughout the day as well. There is a marginal risk for severe storms mostly in the evening.
Marginal risk of severe storms tomorrow. While we will see some showers and maybe a storm or two early in the day…the severe risk (what little there is) will be in the evening. pic.twitter.com/HhUv7TRyrN
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 18, 2020