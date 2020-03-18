CHICAGO (CBS) — Major League Baseball may be delayed until at least mid-May, but major leaguers are still stepping up to the plate. This time, it’s Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward, who will donate $200,000 to Chicago coronavirus relief.
More good deeds from MLB players.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward plans to donate $200,000 to coronavirus relief in Chicago: $100,000 to MASK, which is collecting supplies and meals for families affected by the virus, and $100,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 18, 2020
Heyward, who is giving to the anti-violence group, Mothers Against Senseless Killings (MASK) in Englewood, and the Greater Chicago Food Depository, adds his name to a growing list of MLB players looking to do right by their communities in this time of crisis. George Springer of the Houston Astros donated $100,000 to Minute Maid Park employees effected by the postponed season. Fellow Astro Alex Bregman is giving Houston Food Bank 1,000 food kits. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has donated a total of $125,000 to the Atlanta Food Bank, Giving Kitchen and the Salvation Army.
Yesterday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that MLB teams will donate a total of $30 million — $1 million per team — to help ballpark workers affected by the coronavirus-induced delay.
The pandemic has already shut down most of the sports currently in season and will likely inflict severe financial harm on those who rely on sporting events for their livelihood. The full extent of that damage is as yet unknown. Last week, MLB canceled Spring Training and pushed back Opening Day by a couple weeks. It has since pushed it back another month, with further delays certainly possible as the scope of the spreading disease becomes more understood.