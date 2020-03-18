CHICAGO (CBS)– With growing coronavirus concerns, many have over purchased in the attempt to stock up on supplies. A local organization wants to help.
Anyone who has extra basic necessities such as toilet paper, disinfectants, paper towels and sanitizers is asked to donate to those in need.
Calvary Church is helping to collect these extra items with two bins outside their building at 105 W. Maple Street in Lombard Illinois.
After leaving a donation, organizers ask you text DROP to 630-613-0346.
The boxes will be checked regularly and given to a senior citizen in need.