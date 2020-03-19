CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced office closures and staff reduction that will last until early April in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We remain dedicated to finding the safest, most responsible way to keep life-giving and life-changing programs and services available throughout this crisis,” IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou said.
These changes were made in response to the Center for Disease Control’s social distancing guidelines. There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus among IDHS employees, but many staff members will be working remotely out of an abundance of caution.
The department said the Division of Rehabilitation Services, which assists people with disabilities, will be closed until early April. Those who receive these services can contact their local offices through regular office phone numbers that can be found on the online office locator.
Family and Community Resource Centers, which provides child care assistance, emergency food, cash assistance, and other services, will remain open with fewer staff members.
The agency encourages customers who can apply for and manage their benefits online to do so at ABE.illinois.gov or by calling the ABE Call Center at 1-800-843-6154.
The IDHS Coronavirus page also has additional resources and updates.