GLENCOE, Ill. (CBS) — The park district in north suburban Glencoe has now canceled all programs and facilities through April 10 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The closure had been set to continue through March 29, but was extended Thursday “based on the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19.”
“The closing will be reassessed as the situation progresses,” the park district said.
All activities, rentals, and events are canceled until then – including Children’s Circle Full Day Preschool, Kids Club, Early Learning Center Preschool, Glencoe Junior Kindergarten, Glencoe Youth Services, all special events, sporting, fitness, and enrichment classes, as well as access to open gym and Glencoe Fitness, the park district said.
Program managers are working to finalize pro-rated credits and refunds on canceled classes and programs, while fitness center memberships will be put on hold, the park district said.
People are still allowed to be in outdoor areas in Glencoe parks – such as playgrounds, athletic fields, and parkland itself. But everyone is asked to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and refrain from gathering in groups of 10 people more.
Updates will be posted at GlencoeParkDistrict.com.