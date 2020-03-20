CHICAGO (CBS)– The Brookfield Zoo is bringing the zoo to your home, while attractions close to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“Bringing the Zoo to You” animal chats will be streamed live on the Brookfield Zoo Facebook page on weekdays.
Videos will be shared Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. until the zoo reopens.
This is a great option for parents looking for educational and fun activities. Each week, the zoo will feature a different animal and share facts as well as answer questions.
Upcoming live chats include Mexican wolves, dwarf Nigerian goats, California sea lions and a tamandua.