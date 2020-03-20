CHICAGO (CBS) — Starbucks is closing access to all of its cafes nationwide, cutting service to only drive-thru and delivery.
The company is making the decision in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The closings, efffective March 20, will last for at least two weeks. Illinois on Friday ordered all non-essential businesses to close and urged residents to stay in their homes whenever possible.
Customers can order at the drive-thru or use the Starbucks app to order ahead and pick up at the window. Some Starbucks cafés serving in or around hospitals and healthcare centers may remain open in our efforts to serve first responders and healthcare worker.
Delivery is also an option where available.