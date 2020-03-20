CHICAGO (CBS) – Times are tough right now for so many people who have been laid off this week due to the coronavirus outbreak. Many are now turning to the service industry, looking for temporary work at grocery stores and even restaurants.

Grocery stores like Trader Joe’s and Jewel Osco in the South Loop are looking to hire during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jet’s Pizza is also looking to fill 35 positions to help with delivery and carry out orders at several of their locations across the city.

Eric Connelly said, “We’ve had an overwhelming response.”

But with each new hire, they’re being extra careful.

“We are asking questions, have you traveled, how are you feeling, just to make sure they are safe,” Connelly said.

More businesses, like Amazon, Walmart and Costco have announced they are hiring to meet demand.

But the search hasn’t been easy for TJ Horth.

“Tuesday, I was getting ready to go to work, about to walk out my front door, and my boss called me and said, ‘Hey you’re basically laid off starting now until this whole epidemic thing is done.’ ”

He and at least 40 of his coworkers were laid off from their hotel jobs in the Gold Coast.

Since then, he’s been applying everywhere just trying to find any work. He’s now delivering food for Postmates but says the money isn’t great.

“We drove around basically all day yesterday and only made about 25 to 30 dollars, which is just enough to put back in the gas tank,” Horth said.

He’s hoping for some good news next week. He has an interview for a bag boy position at Mariano’s.

“I’m grateful for that and I’ll take anything I can get, you know.”