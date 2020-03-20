CHICAGO (CBS) — A company in the northwest suburbs is helping make sure playgrounds are scrubbed down for kids getting some fresh air while practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joe Gerdes, of Nature’s Elements, most recently power-washed a playground at a daycare center in Crystal Lake. He’s spraying down playgrounds for free to make sure the equipment is safe from viruses.
So far, he has cleaned 10 playgrounds, and plans to do more.
He also will come back and clean again for free.