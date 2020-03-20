CHICAGO (CBS)– Shelter in place is the new normal for Oak Park residents.
The shelter in place is effective Friday, March 20 through April 3.
The village said on Twitter that Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb has declared a local state of emergency, and Oak Park Public Health Director Mike Charley also issued a public order that requires residents to shelter in place.
Full Text Of The Oak Park Shelter In Place Order
There are a handful of exceptions that allow people to leave their homes – such as obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional, getting supplies needed to work from home, and buying groceries. Walking, hiking, and running remain permitted provided that people comply with social distancing requirements.
Oak Park is the only community in the state that is officially following a shelter in place.