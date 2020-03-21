CHICAGO (CBS) — AT&T is closing additional stores across the country in order to keep a minimum number of stores open during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a release from the company, the number of open stores will decrease “significantly” leaving a minimum number of locations open to serve first responders, health care workers, government users and AT&T customers. Where possible the company will keep at least one retail location open within 20 miles of urban and suburban areas and just over 30 miles of rural areas.
Open stores can be found on the AT&T website.
AT&T is also making more than 50 channels free on DIRECTV and U-verse during the pandemic. Deals are also available for households participating in the National School Lunch Program and Head Start. Companies in need of support due to more employees working from home can also get support, such as increased bandwidth.
The company has seen a 25% increase in phone calls as more people are calling family and friends, according to a release.